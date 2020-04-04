wrestling / News
Cesaro Defeats Drew Gulak On Wrestlemania Kickoff Show (Pics, Video)
The first match for this year’s Wrestlemania happened on the Kickoff Show on the WWE Network tonight, with Cesaro picking up the win against Drew Gulak. Cesaro’s ally Sami Zayn will defend the Intercontinental title against Gulak’s new friend Daniel Bryan on tonight’s show. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
Fair warning: you're about to witness a CLINIC right now in the #WrestleMania #Kickoff!
Sign up for your FREE trial of @WWENetwork to watch! pic.twitter.com/PL0a2mFkMx
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 4, 2020
He should have stayed "safe and sound on the ground." 😬@WWECesaro @DrewGulak #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/l4FuCHmih1
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 4, 2020
It's a back-and-forth affair between @WWECesaro and @DrewGulak to KICK THINGS OFF tonight at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/rT31C7fIvn
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2020
NO HANDS. SOLID VICTORY.@WWECesaro picks up the "W" in the first match of #WrestleMania weekend! @DrewGulak pic.twitter.com/6x6zoFMDHa
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2020
