Cesaro Defeats Drew Gulak On Wrestlemania Kickoff Show (Pics, Video)

The first match for this year’s Wrestlemania happened on the Kickoff Show on the WWE Network tonight, with Cesaro picking up the win against Drew Gulak. Cesaro’s ally Sami Zayn will defend the Intercontinental title against Gulak’s new friend Daniel Bryan on tonight’s show. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

