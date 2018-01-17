Cesaro Discusses How Long He Has Left in Wrestling, The Difference Between Singles & Tag Wrestling

Cesaro recently spoke with 102.5 Hot Country KDY (via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

On The Difference Between Singles & Tag Wrestling: “There’s a huge difference,” said Cesaro. “[In a match] by yourself, you can do whatever you want. But if you have somebody or a partner that you have to do that with, you have to have chemistry, you have to understand each other, you have to be on the same page, you have to get along. It’s all [of those things], and if you find somebody that can be a good teammate, that stuff just builds, and by the end, you can do it finely. That’s kind of where me and Sheamus arrived at, and it’s very satisfying to get to that level, that it happens naturally.”

On How Long He Has Left in Wrestling: “I just try to think day by day. Because, to me, if you think too long ahead, you no longer enjoy the moment. And that’s a problem that a lot of people have nowadays. They always reminisce about they had, and then they look forward to what they’ll have in the future [that they] forget about the moment. I just try to enjoy the moment, and see how long I can do this. I’m feeling great, and the best shape I’ve ever been. That’s another goal of mine to always be in the best shape, and let’s just wait and see. As long as I’m having fun, I’ll keep doing it.”