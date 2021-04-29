Cesaro Explains Why He Doesn’t Use the UFO In All Of His Matches

In an interview with Metro, Cesaro spoke about his match with Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania and explained why he doesn’t use the UFO in all of his matches. The move got a big reaction from the crowd when he pulled it off during the show. Here are highlights:

On why he doesn’t use the move in all of his matches: “I mean, I’ve waited nine years to do it. [laughs] I’m not going to do it again and again and again! It’s called UFO for a reason – you don’t see those every day, right?! It has to be special!”

On the crowd’s reaction: “For me, it was really cool. That was one of those – “I’ll do it, I hope the fans will remember it and still like it”. And they did. It’s very humbling and cool to see, so it made me proud.”

On why now is the time for his push: “To me, it was just my body of work. This is how I approach it, right? ‘People say something negative about other people, they come out, they defend themselves. But to me, you have to let your actions do your talking. You have to show up to work every day, you have to work hard, you have to prove that they’re wrong and you have to just show them.”