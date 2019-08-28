Cesaro Gets Braces Off Two Years After No Mercy Injury

– Cesaro is finally fully recovered from the mouth injury he suffered two years ago at No Mercy. The WWE star posted to Twitter with a picture revealing that he has had his braces removed at last. He has worn them since he had to get maxillofacial surgery back in 2017 due to the injury where he lost his front teeth due to a face-first landing on a turnbuckle during his and Sheamus’ match against Seth Ambrose and Dean Ambrose.

Cesaro revealed earlier in the week that he will be at NXT Takeover UK: Cardiff to get a hands-on look at the brand.