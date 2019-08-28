wrestling
Cesaro Gets Braces Off Two Years After No Mercy Injury
August 28, 2019 | Posted by
– Cesaro is finally fully recovered from the mouth injury he suffered two years ago at No Mercy. The WWE star posted to Twitter with a picture revealing that he has had his braces removed at last. He has worn them since he had to get maxillofacial surgery back in 2017 due to the injury where he lost his front teeth due to a face-first landing on a turnbuckle during his and Sheamus’ match against Seth Ambrose and Dean Ambrose.
Cesaro revealed earlier in the week that he will be at NXT Takeover UK: Cardiff to get a hands-on look at the brand.
After almost two years, I can enjoy the best fruit again… pic.twitter.com/ngtfY2tLm4
— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) August 27, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman React To Possible Match At Hell in a Cell
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Keeping Arn Anderson On in WCW After Anderson Retired
- Ric Flair Says A Lot Of WWE Guys With Talent Never Get An Opportunity, Talks WWE vs. AEW
- Backstage Update on Why Street Profits Aren’t Wrestling Yet on Raw