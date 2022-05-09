wrestling / News

Cesaro Hints At Next Move Coming ‘Soon’

May 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cesaro Image Credit: WWE

Cesaro appears set to reveal a big announcement in the relatively near future, according to a post he made on social media. The WWE alumnus posted to his Twitter account with a selfie and just captioned it, “Soon…”

Cesaro (now using the professional name CSRO) has been quiet since he exited the company in February, reportedly turning down a new contract.

