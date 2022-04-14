wrestling / News
Various News: Cesaro Changes Instagram Handle, Pro Wrestling NOAH Accepting Applications
– Claudio Castagnoli is now Claudio CSRO per his Instagram account. The former Cesaro has changed his Instagram account to match his expected new name, which he applied to trademark last month.
– Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that they are accepting new applications for wrestlers who want to compete in Japan. The company announced on Twitter:
“[Pro Wrestlers Wanted!]
@noah_ghc is now accepting applications from pro wrestlers all around the world! “I want to succeed in Japan!”, “I will be no. 1 in Japan!”, that’s who we are looking for!
To apply, please see this link & email: [email protected]
⇒https://noah.co.jp/news/2979/”
— Pro Wrestling NOAH (@noahglobal) April 13, 2022
