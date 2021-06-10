Cesaro Looks Forward to Beating Seth Rollins Again at Hell in a Cell

– While speaking to Sportskeeda’s Amar Anand, WWE Superstar Cesaro shared his thoughts on Seth Rollins and how they had similar journeys to get to this point. He also said he looks forward to beating Rollins at Hell in a Cell. He stated the following:

“I’d like to say we (Cesaro and Seth Rollins) had very similar journeys getting to this point. How we got there is different. He kind of stabbed everybody in the back, as we’ve seen with The Shield, to get to where he wanted. I kind of tried to take the… you know, keep my integrity intact to get where I am at. It will be awesome to beat him again at Hell in a Cell and beat some sense into him. I, for one, know that the Seth Rollins I knew will be awesome to have back on the roster. This new guy with the crazy suits, that can go away (laughs).

WWE has not yet announced a Hell in a Cell matchup between Cesaro and Seth Rollins. The event is slated for Sunday, June 20.