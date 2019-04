Post Wrestling reports that Cesaro is the latest name switching brands today, moving from Smackdown to RAW. He is set to be on RAW tonight, along with Samoa Joe.

As reported earlier, Aleister Black, Andrade, and Zelina Vega have all been moved from RAW to Smackdown, partly due to FOX wanting more Latino stars on Smackdown (Black is being moved to keep him on the same brand with his wife, Vega).