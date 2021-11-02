Cesaro on Facing WALTER for WWE UK Tour, Wants to Wrestle Brock Lesnar

– The Manchester Evening News recently interviewed WWE Superstar Cesaro, who discussed the upcoming WWE Live UK Tour. Cesaro will be facing WALTER on several shows for the tour. Below are some highlights.

Cesaro on facing WALTER: “He’s somebody I always wanted to face. We have a similar background, coming up through pretty much the same ranks in Europe and then traveling the world. I’m very, very excited that this is going to happen. I’m even more excited to see how excited the fans are to see that much. The fact that it’s only on live events makes me strangely excited because it just means it’s hopefully a legendary match that lives on in people’s heads. The fact it’s happening in England, in Europe, is very special. It’s cool to see that England gets something special. I still think we should run a pay-per-view over in England. The fact that they get this match and people are excited for it makes me feel really good.”

On wanting to wrestle Brock Lesnar: “I feel like wrestling Brock Lesnar would be up there, it would be a big challenge and something fun to do. Doing my absolute best, the match with WALTER will be a big match, the reputation we’ve both built over the years. The match with Brock Lesnar, which you’ve just mentioned, that would be another awesome match. To me, it’s really cool because it was just one picture and everyone ran wild with it simply based off the reputation that I have and that he has. To me, it’s really cool to see that I’ve built up a relationship with the fans so that they know whenever I get into the ring with someone of that calibre, or whoever it is, it’s going to be great. It’s a challenge to keep doing that, keep performing, keep having these matches that people want to see. If I do that, they [the WWE] always finds new ways to keep things fresh and keep it interesting.”