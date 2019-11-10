Cesaro on If He’s Considered Returning to NXT, Criticism of His Promos

– On the latest episode of WWE’s After the Bell, Cesaro was asked whether he would be interested in a return to NXT and addressed criticism of his mic skills. The Smackdown star explained why he hasn’t pushed to follow Finn Balor’s steps and go back to the Wednesday night brand and then talked about why he’s never relied on his promos to get over with the crowd.

Highlights from the discussion, and the full podcast, are below:

On if he’s considered pushing to return to NXT: “I want to succeed on Raw and Smackdown, you know what I mean? And would I succeed in NXT? Yes. I just want to be successful, I want to do what I do best.”

On criticism of his promo skills: “What you said about me being the best bell-to-bell, I think I’m pretty good and everything and a pretty good all-arounder. I know people hate the way I talk or whatever, but English is not my first language. When I came to the United States, I had to rely on my wrestling more. And also because I traveled to Mexico and Japan but I didn’t speak Spanish and still don’t, or Japanese. And you have to engage the crowd no matter where you go. It was the same in Europe, you know, when I started in Germany, Austria, all those places [with] different languages. The crowd likes different things. You have to realize what they like, what they don’t like within the first couple of minutes, and just engage them and take them on that roller coaster.”

On being able to connect to people on the international tours: “And I think that helped, especially when we travel internationally. While there’s people that have their promos or whatever, and they’re like, ‘Well they do understand English here.’ I don’t care if they understand English there or if they don’t. Once I step in the ring, they’ll get what I’m doing, and that’s the fun. And then wrestling guys I never have, like Ilja Dragunov. That was the first day I met him, the first time we wrestled, and it was so much fun.”

On wanting to see less lengthy promo segments: “At the end of the day, I feel, even if you watch NXT, those days where people have a 15 – 20 minute monologue are hopefully gone. Because there needs to be conflict big enough that you don’t just talk about it for 15 minutes, that you actually go do something, or somebody else is coming to do something about it. That’s what’s interesting to me.”

