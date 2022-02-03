Cesaro on Not Getting to Appear in the Royal Rumble, How the Fans Have Always Had His Back

– While speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, WWE Superstar Cesaro discussed not getting to appear in the Royal Rumble at this year’s event and knowing he has more to offer WWE. Below are some highlights:

Cesaro on his disappointment in not working the Royal Rumble: “Yes, I was. A lot of people would have liked to see me in the Rumble, and a lot of people would have liked to see me win. That would have put me on the next path of my journey. I saw Big E say in an interview he’d like to see me win, and that was very nice. I appreciate the support of my colleagues, but unfortunately, that did not happen. I do care, a lot. Maybe almost too much sometimes.”

On how much his WrestleMania match against Seth Rollins meant to him: “WrestleMania, that moment meant a lot. Up to now, it’s been the crowning achievement of my career. That was my first WrestleMania singles match, and it was with Seth Rollins. We’ve known each other for half our lives. The crowd was back, and the crowd means so much. The ThunderDome era was so weird, so to have the crowd back was important, and then to have that kind of match and hear that kind of reaction was amazing. I don’t know what other superlative to use. It meant a whole lot.”

On his Universal title match against Roman Reigns: “I’m very proud of that match against Roman. Not many people expected to go almost 30 minutes, and our pace was one that surprised people. I wish it took place in front of fans. That’s what made my career. The fans have always had my back, so I wish we could run it back in front of fans.”