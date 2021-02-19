Cesaro On What He Thinks Has Kept Him Out Of The Main Event In WWE

In an interview with the New York Post, Cesaro spoke about his match at Elimination Chamber on Sunday and what he thinks kept him out of the main event for so long. Here are highlights:

On how he’s approaching his match at Elimination Chamber: “Just two years ago we had “KofiMania”, right. That was kicked off by [the] Chamber as well. As much as I feel every moment of the year is important, this part of the year where it goes into WrestleMania season is overdrive. It’s important to pick up some momentum and it’s also really hard to pick up some momentum. I feel like I’ve managed to do that. I’m extremely excited. I’m also excited for all the people who have been supporting me over the past years. Hopefully, I make them proud.”

On if a Kofimania-like run will be hard to pull off without fans: “I want to say next to impossible because … it is not impossible but it is very, very hard because I feel the fans are such a big part in what we do and they are such a big part in all the moments we create. Look at Kofimania, look at Becky Lynch, look at Daniel Bryan, Edge coming back at the Rumble. Those are all moments that were made extra special by the fans. Now our challenge is to make moments with the virtual audience and trying to resonate with the fans in different ways.”

On why he hasn’t been in the main event in WWE: “I think there have been a lot of different variables that go into it. Sometimes I feel like the squeaky wheel gets the grease kind of thing. Sometimes something that’s always there and reliable you kind of start to overlook it because you take it for granted. I always try to create as much momentum as I could and do the best with what I was given and am given and I think that’s the important part. Just keep working hard and make the best every single time with the opportunities that you’re given. If you look at some of the past greats, it all took them a while to come into their own and get to the world champion level. Yes, there are a few people that did it fast. But look at Edge, look at Bret Hart, look at all those guys. They are all with WWE for almost 10 years before they hit their big break.”

On his friendship with Brodie Lee: “I once read this quote. Friends are like stars. You may not always see them but they’re always there for you. That’s how it was with him because I’ve probably known him since 2005, which is like a year after I moved to the United State we first met. We were always in contact, we always did indy shows together, we did CHIKARA, we did Ring of Honor together and he came to WWE about a year after me. We started being on the road together and we just had that bond from back in the day and coming from the same upbringing. When he came down to the Philadelphia area, he would always stay at my place. I kept an extra mattress in my bedroom just to pull out to the living room for him to stay so he had a place to sleep on that wasn’t the couch of the floor back in the day. So I’ve known him forever and it’s still hard to grasp that I’m not going to see him because it’s always like, “I’ll see you again when I see you around” because it’s the wrestling business we see each other again. It’s just hard. We had a similar sense of humor, so my bad jokes made him groan, and he would try to get me with bad jokes. We’d just stir the pot. He was a very good complement (to me) and was a lot of fun to be around.”