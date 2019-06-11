Cesaro Reportedly Not Seriously Injured After Being Helped to Back on Raw

– Cesaro had an injury scare on this week’s episode of Raw, but it appears that he’ll be okay. During the six-man match pitting Ricochet, Braun Strowman and The Miz against Cesaro, Bobby Lashley and Samoa Joe, Cesaro took a splash from Ricochet that landed on his leg. He was helped to the back by WWE officials, but Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that he wasn’t seriously hurt and will be okay.

You can see a clip of the spot and Cesaro being helped to the back below:

According to a source, Cesaro was ok when he got to the back and doesn’t appear to be seriously injured. https://t.co/7kj2wmcKJO — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 11, 2019

