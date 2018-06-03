WWE News: Cesaro Reveals Secret To The Bar’s Success, Stone Cold And Shawn Michaels Take On The Legion Of Doom in 1997, Japanese Stars Confirmed For ROH BITW Weekend

– Cesaro replied to a picture put out by Sheamus on Twitter, revealing the secret behind the Bar’s success is actually Sheamus’ sexiness…

THE longest running Undisputed Champion of Handsomeness in WWE history. Who can take my crown? No one.

Wearing @FatherSons_ pic.twitter.com/lVNejnxO5q — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 2, 2018

– On this day in 1997 on Raw, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels battled the Legion of Doom…

– SANADA, EVIL, BUSHI, Hana Kimura, and Mayu Iwatani have been officially announced for ROH’s Best in the World PPV on June 29th and the TV tapings the next day.