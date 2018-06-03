wrestling / News
WWE News: Cesaro Reveals Secret To The Bar’s Success, Stone Cold And Shawn Michaels Take On The Legion Of Doom in 1997, Japanese Stars Confirmed For ROH BITW Weekend
– Cesaro replied to a picture put out by Sheamus on Twitter, revealing the secret behind the Bar’s success is actually Sheamus’ sexiness…
THE longest running Undisputed Champion of Handsomeness in WWE history. Who can take my crown? No one.
Wearing @FatherSons_ pic.twitter.com/lVNejnxO5q
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 2, 2018
For those wondering what the secret to #TheBar’s success is, it’s @WWESheamus being so sexy! #SheamusIsDaddy https://t.co/p0WAneGypM
— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) June 3, 2018
– On this day in 1997 on Raw, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels battled the Legion of Doom…
Today in 1997, @steveaustinbsr & @ShawnMichaels went toe-to-toe with The #LegionOfDoom on #RAW! https://t.co/7m6YSZ1VBo pic.twitter.com/NfHzAr14vw
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 2, 2018
– SANADA, EVIL, BUSHI, Hana Kimura, and Mayu Iwatani have been officially announced for ROH’s Best in the World PPV on June 29th and the TV tapings the next day.