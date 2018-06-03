Quantcast

 

WWE News: Cesaro Reveals Secret To The Bar’s Success, Stone Cold And Shawn Michaels Take On The Legion Of Doom in 1997, Japanese Stars Confirmed For ROH BITW Weekend

June 3, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Cesaro replied to a picture put out by Sheamus on Twitter, revealing the secret behind the Bar’s success is actually Sheamus’ sexiness…

– On this day in 1997 on Raw, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels battled the Legion of Doom…

– SANADA, EVIL, BUSHI, Hana Kimura, and Mayu Iwatani have been officially announced for ROH’s Best in the World PPV on June 29th and the TV tapings the next day.

