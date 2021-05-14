Cesaro On Roman Reigns’ Current Run On SmackDown, Tommy Dreamer’s Comments On Being Face Of WWE

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Cesaro discussed Roman Reigns’ current run in WWE, Tommy Dreamer’s comments on him needing to be the face of WWE, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Cesaro on Roman Reigns’ current run in WWE: “His run has been absolutely incredible. I mean he has found his groove more than ever. I feel like he’s at his best right now. He definitely elevated himself. many would probably argue that he is one of the greats in this company. He headlined, what is it like, four WrestleManias in a row? Which has been unheard of and unprecedented. So, if he’s not already one of the greats in this company, he is well on his way with his current run, I feel like.”

On Tommy Dreamer’s comments that he should be pushed as the face of WWE: “I really love what I do and I feel like I represent a lot of people from all over the world. I represent the people who want to be WWE Superstars, the people who want to do things that nobody else has ever done from where they’re from. The people who come over to the United States trying to look for that American dream. I feel like I have this special connection with the WWE Universe where for the past nine years, they’ve seen what I’m about rather than me saying what I’m about. So, that’s something that is very hard to describe but I feel like I struck a chord with a lot of people who are watching and that’s upset important, you can’t fake that and you can’t buy that.”