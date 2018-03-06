Cesaro Says Fans Who Bring Beach Balls To WWE Events Should Be Banned For Life

In an interview with City Pages, Cesaro spoke about ripping up beach balls and what he thinks of fans who bring them to WWE events. Here are highlights:

On beach balls: “Excuse my language, but fudge beach balls. Seriously. That’s absolutely disrespectful. We were wrestling for the Tag Team Championships, and you want to play with a beach ball? Get the hell out of here. Go. Leave the arena, and don’t come back. I think every person that brings a beach ball into a WWE arena should get ejected for life.”

On advice for wrestlers who feel they don’t get the respect they deserve: “First of all, nothing happens overnight. Everyone thinks you become successful overnight or you get good overnight, but that does not happen. It’s always a long road. I came to the WWE after a long time on the independents, traveling and wrestling all over the world for 12 years. I’ve been in WWE for six years now. For some people, that success happens fast, but for some people, it doesn’t. It takes a while. You just have to be consistent and work hard. And you have to believe in yourself.”