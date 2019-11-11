Cesaro Says “We The People” Wasn’t Creative’s Idea

– Cesaro recently spoke to Sportskeeda about the “We The People” chant. Chris Jericho previously stated the idea was the result of “bad creative.” Cesaro revealed that’s not the case.

On ‘We The People’: “I was lucky to be in some very great tag teams with people I’ve gotten along with tremendously well: Jack Swagger, Tyson Kidd and Sheamus. ‘We The People’, by the way… That was our idea and it’s still over!”

On Sheamus: “It’s great, being part of a tag team is a different challenge than obviously having success as a singles. I’m really stubborn about trying to be successful as a singles wrestler, so that’s what I’m focusing on right now,” he said. “I still talk to Sheamus pretty much every day, giving each other c**p! Just like you saw on television.”