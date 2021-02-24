Cesaro Set for After the Bell This Week

– WWE Superstar Cesaro will be the guest on this week’s episode of WWE After the Bell, and he’ll be chatting with host Corey Graves. You can check out the announcement below:

Cesaro swings by WWE After the Bell

Just days after a grueling Elimination Chamber Match, the intensely athletic (and intensely humble) Cesaro joins Corey Graves and “co-pilot” Vic Joseph on WWE After The Bell for an in-depth conversation on what drives The Swiss Superman both in and out of the ring.

In addition to regaling the podcast with his now-infamous dad jokes (he brings a few), Cesaro opens up about his challenges over the past year, what he hopes awaits him at this year’s WrestleMania and the fine points of ironing your dress shirts.

