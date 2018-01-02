WWE News: Cesaro Talks About His Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Win, WWE Poll On Kane vs. Lesnar vs. Strowman, Goldust Says He Feels Like a Cruiserweight

– On last night’s WWE Photo Shoot episode with Cesaro, he spoke about his Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal win at WrestleMania XXX and how he teamed up with Paul Heyman the next night. You can check out a clip below…

– Goldust teamed with Cedric Alexander on last night’s WWE Raw, defeating Drew Gulak & Ariya Daivari. He posted the following on Twitter…

– WWE has a poll asking fans if Kane and Braun Strowman have a better chance of taking down WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar separately or together at the Royal Rumble. 61% have voted for “together.”