Cesaro: ‘Thank You for Sharing This Moment With Me’

– As noted during Night 1 of last night’s WrestleMania 37, Cesaro picked up a huge win over Seth Rollins during the event. This marks the first singles win at WrestleMania in Cesaro’s WWE career. Cesaro later posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, thanking the fans for sharing the moment with him.

Cesaro wrote in the caption, “Thank you for sharing this moment with me. #wrestlemania Desire, dedication, hard work.” You can view his Instagram post below.