Pete Dunne Responds To Cesaro Appearing At NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff
– Cesaro announced that he will be at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff on Saturday, Aug. 31. The announcement was made as Cesaro was leaving the arena following WWE Raw. In the interview, Cesaro said he may have to take a “hands-on approach.”
We look forward to having you, @WWECesaro! #NXTUKTakeover pic.twitter.com/FGvmARWlIc
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) August 27, 2019
Pete Dunne, who is not booked for Saturday’s event, weighed in on Cesaro coming to Cardiff.
Alright mate https://t.co/q92iEvvvPD
— Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) August 27, 2019
