Pete Dunne Responds To Cesaro Appearing At NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff

August 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Cesaro

– Cesaro announced that he will be at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff on Saturday, Aug. 31. The announcement was made as Cesaro was leaving the arena following WWE Raw. In the interview, Cesaro said he may have to take a “hands-on approach.”

Pete Dunne, who is not booked for Saturday’s event, weighed in on Cesaro coming to Cardiff.

