Cesaro Has Reportedly Trained In Ring Over Last Several Weeks

The former Cesaro has been in the ring training over the past several weeks, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Claudio Castagnoli, who exited WWE in February when he turned down a new contract offer, has been at Tyler Breeze and Shawn Spears’ Flatbacks Wrestling School in Orlando, Florida several times over that period working in the ring.

The news comes as Castagnoli, who has trademarked the professional name CSRO, is among those speculated to be Bryan Danielson’s replacement for both tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts on this week’s Dynamite. There is, it must be said, no confirmation on whether he will be appearing for AEW tonight or Wednesday. Fightful has also spoken with several promoters since he left WWE and they confirmed that they had reached out to reps for Castagnoli, but there did not seem to be much interest at the time.