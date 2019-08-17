wrestling / News
Cesaro vs. Samoa Joe, Sami Zayn vs. Cedric Alexander Set For RAW
WWE has announced two of the four King of the Ring first round matches for the RAW brand on this Monday’s episode. They include Cesaro vs. Samoa Joe and Sami Zayn vs. Cedric Alexander. There are two other matches on the RAW bracket (Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre, The Miz vs. Baron Corbin), but they haven’t been announced for this Monday’s episode. Two King of the Ring matches have also been announced for this week’s Smackdown, which you can find here.
This Monday on #RAW, @SamiZayn looks to silence @CedricAlexander's supporters when they face off in Round 1 of the #KingOfTheRing Tournament! https://t.co/vCI1rB757y
— WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2019
Also this Monday on #RAW, a FIGHT will go down when @WWECesaro battles @SamoaJoe in the #KingOfTheRing Tournament! https://t.co/P2d7ecPF4w pic.twitter.com/Xlao7npNUx
— WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2019
