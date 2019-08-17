wrestling / News

Cesaro vs. Samoa Joe, Sami Zayn vs. Cedric Alexander Set For RAW

August 17, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cesaro Samoa Joe RAW

WWE has announced two of the four King of the Ring first round matches for the RAW brand on this Monday’s episode. They include Cesaro vs. Samoa Joe and Sami Zayn vs. Cedric Alexander. There are two other matches on the RAW bracket (Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre, The Miz vs. Baron Corbin), but they haven’t been announced for this Monday’s episode. Two King of the Ring matches have also been announced for this week’s Smackdown, which you can find here.

