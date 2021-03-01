wrestling / News
Cesaro Wants A Match With Seth Rollins At Wrestlemania
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Cesaro revealed that he wants a match with Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania this year, after the two have been feuding on WWE TV. Here are highlights:
On Wrestlemania: “The universal title match is currently spoken for, but this will start the road to next year’s WrestleMania for me. I want a singles match this ’Mania, and I would love for it to be against Seth Rollins.”
On Seth as a performer: “Seth is a tremendous talent, and he is so extremely versatile,” Cesaro says. “Good guy, bad guy, he always finds a way to evolve, and he’s super smooth in the ring. He’s always pushing us to get better, and I think he incredible at what he does.”
On his love for wrestling: “I’ll never lose hope. Yes, it’s difficult, but that just makes me want to work harder. Over time, you feel that pain when you don’t achieve what you want. This isn’t about overnight results. There have been times of frustration, where I questioned if I could keep going, but you keep trying and find a way. When you love something, you stay true to it. That is how I feel about wrestling.”
