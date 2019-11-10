Cesaro Weighs In On Cain Velasquez’s WWE Debut, Talks Possible Match With Velasquez

– Cesaro spoke with The Sun in the UK about Cain Velasquez’s debut match against Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel and more. Some highlights are below:

On Velasquez’s loss to Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel: “Cain came in and wasn’t that successful. I don’t know what he’s doing now, but I’m sat here talking to you. It’s a marathon—that’s how I look at it and what I tell myself. Of course, I wish I’d had those opportunities, but when the opportunity comes for me I’ll be ready. And I’ll do better than Cain Velasquez did.”

On Velasquez learning the ropes: “To be fair, that was just something like his third match, and he was very impressive with the other two. WWE is such a strong learning curve. Even with NXT, which is maybe more like the independents, that’s still a learning curve to adjust to this style. Given time, if I step in the ring with Cain I think that we could really tear it up.”

On his own loss at Crown Jewel to Monsoor: “It’s always special when you wrestle somebody in their hometown, but to wrestle somebody in their own country is a whole other level. Especially in that environment in a big stadium with a crowd that are maybe fairly new to wrestling. It’s a different atmosphere and we were in there, but there was a ‘You can do it’ chant and it was the coolest thing ever. I don’t know if I’ve heard that one before but I just thought that was really cool. People were sat there enjoying what they could see and that’s why we do what we do.”