Cesaro Won’t Reveal His Contract Status, Talks Potential World Title Run

Cesaro isn’t dropping any hints as to what his contract status with WWE may be. The WWE star explained why he won’t reveal details on when his contract with the company may be up or if he’s re-signed during his interview with Sports Illustrated. You can check out the highlights below:

On his contract status: “I’m not going to confirm or deny anything. To me, there needs to be a certain amount of mystery in wrestling. A lot of that magic gets lost, so I’ll let people talk. What is important to me is my work in the ring.”

On a possible world title run: “It’s not up to me to decide what I deserve. In wrestling, that’s up to the fans. I’ll keep working hard to reach my goals. This isn’t just about me. I represent all of Switzerland, all of Germany, all of Italy and all of the international world. Wrestling is a universal language spoken all over the world. I am so proud to be an international representative and do this to the fullest for all the international fans. I came from a country that’s not known for wrestling. I’m bringing an international flavor, showing that anything is possible. I am living my dream, and I bring that kind of realism, passion, and love to WWE. I hope to inspire people to go out and follow what they love.”

On how he envisions a potential world title run going: “I want to represent the industry I love. I want to be the champion that defends his title every week. I feel like Drew McIntyre did a tremendous job with that during a difficult year. He was a fighting champion, and he was a great inspiration. I will also make it special. I will bring that title all over the world, to places that haven’t had a Network special yet. I would bring the universal championship to Mexico, England, India, Japan and across Europe. I would love for that to be my legacy. That’s what I want to do, and that will be my defining run.”