Cesaro On Who He Wants To Face At WrestleMania 37, Losing RAW Tag Titles To Braun Strowman & Nicholas

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Cesaro discussed potential WrestleMania 37 opponents, losing the RAW Tag Team titles to Braun Strowman and Nicholas at WrestleMania 34, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Cesaro on who he wants to face at WrestleMania 37: “I’m extremely excited because I think we’re gonna have fans back. So, that’s a big deal because I think I created some momentum going into WrestleMania, and as sad as I am that I didn’t win Elimination Chamber, when I win a big title, I would want the fans to be there to share that moment. So, to me, a singles match at WrestleMania would mean a really lot to me. Here’s the thing, though – the locker room is full of people that I would love to have a match with. The thing is to have a match people are invested in. Me and Seth Rollins started doing something on SmackDown, so maybe there’s something there.

“I always have in my back pocket, the best of seven between me and Sheamus. That still hasn’t been decided. That’s still one that will be out there. You know, for example, Big E for the IC title, Shinsuke. Roman is spoken for. Miz, he’s defending his title against Bobby. We have to wait and see what happens there. So, to me, I would love to have a singles match at WrestleMania and have a good buildup and good story going into it. I feel this year it’s a big possibility. Everyone is like what’s your dream match at WrestleMania? I’m like, I don’t know because if there’s a good story into it, there’s nobody I wouldn’t want to have a match with.”

Cesaro on he and Sheamus losing the RAW Tag Team titles to Braun Strowman and Nicholas at WrestleMania 34: “One of my favorite matches was me and Sheamus against Braun and John Cone’s kid, Nicholas, because there was zero stress all that day. It was like, just enjoy it. What you always want to do is enjoy it. It’s just fun. It was like we’re just gonna have fun, and it was so different from everything. I love wrestling, but to me, it’s sports entertainment. It’s fun. That match, I’m like, oh my god if I was a kid and seen Braun take a kid out of the audience, I want to be that kid. I’d remember that moment. That’s fun, that’s a moment, and that’s why I love wrestling.”

