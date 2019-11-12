Cesaro Believes He And Cain Velasquez Could Tear It Up In The Ring

– Cesaro recently spoke to The Sun about Cain Velasquez’ WWE debut and more. Highlights are below.

On Cain’s Loss: “Cain came in and wasn’t that successful. I don’t know what he’s doing now but I’m sitting here talking to you. But it’s a marathon – that’s how I look at it and what I tell myself. Of course, I wish I’d had those opportunities but when the opportunity comes for me I’ll be ready. And I’ll do better than Cain Velasquez did. To be fair, that was just something like his third match, and he was very impressive with the other two.”

On Potentially Facing Cain: “WWE is such a strong learning curve. Even with NXT, which is maybe more like the independents, that’s still a learning curve to adjust to this style. Given time, if I step in the ring with Cain I think that we could really tear it up”

On AEW: “Of course things have changed but I think it changed when Raw and SmackDown did the brand split a few years back. I’m a little bit competitive, so whatever brand I’m on needs to win. Obviously NXT, I’m always looking what they are doing, and now it’s on TV that’s three brands that are competing and now there’s another company. Even before that I would watch New Japan, Triple A and Ring of Honor to see what they are doing and now there’s one more.”

On 2019 Highlights: It’s weird because when I think back there’s so much cool stuff that wasn’t even on television, things that I forgot and when people remind me I’m like ‘Oh man, that was really cool’. There was obviously my WrestleMania match with Sheamus and everybody else in the four-way tag – that was a lot of fun. I was actually slagging off Rusev’s family, his mum and dad, while Aleister Black and Ricochet made their entrances. It was dark, and I was standing outside the ring and they were just sitting right there… that was great. NXT UK was a whole lot of fun and last week was amazing as well in Saudi Arabia. It’s always special when you wrestle somebody in their hometown – but to wrestle somebody in their own country is a whole other level. Especially in that environment in a big stadium with a crowd that are maybe fairly new to wrestling. It’s a different atmosphere and we were in there, but there was a ‘You can do it’ chant and it was the coolest thing ever. I don’t know if I’ve heard that one before but I just thought that was really cool. People were sat there enjoying what they could see and that’s why we do what we do. Giving people that feeling, and then later on seeing the emotion of the Natalya and Lacey match, that is what it’s all about getting that reaction from the crowd. That’s the measuring stick. And there’s still time for more – there’s still over a month left of 2019 to add another moment.”