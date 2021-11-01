Cesaro On Why He Finds WWE’s Script Changes Exciting, His Reaction To Xavier Woods Winning King of the Ring

In a recent interview on Into the Danger Zone with Chris Denker, Cesaro discussed reaction to Xavier Woods winning the King of the Ring, why he finds WWE’s script changes exciting, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Cesaro on his reaction to Xavier Woods winning the King of the Ring: “I have to watch that stuff live, especially for my friends, and it was just awesome. When he won in the first one round, I was like, ‘ooh, this could be it, don’t want to jinx it, don’t want to text him too much about it or anything, but I’m getting really excited.’ So, then watching him win it, it was just awesome and then the reaction of his son and everything and him. It’s priceless. That’s why we do what we do, and to get that reaction just makes it extra special, and for him to win, for him, that means so much. That’s what he always dreamt of. If you look at The New Day now, there’s two World Heavyweight Champions and the King of the Ring. Just extremely happy for him.”

On being critical of his own work in the ring: “I’m extremely critical, to the point where I can’t watch my stuff back for a month or two. Obviously, I watch stuff back when I’m curious right away, but if I just want to watch it with a moderate and objective mind, I have to wait two or three months. I always dissect my stuff and think of ways to make it better.”

On the pressure to perform on television and why he finds WWE’s chaos and script changes exciting: “It’s fun. It’s the driving force. I talk with Woods, the more chaos it is, the more exciting it gets. ‘How good am I?’ Time gets cut, this gets changed, that gets changed. There’s no net and that’s kind of weirdly what makes it so much fun sometimes, but also that’s what makes me critical and dissect it and want to be better. It’s all about doing the best you can with what you’re given. There are so many things where people don’t know what goes into it and that’s not an excuse, that’s just a fact, and people shouldn’t know and that’s the whole trick. How can you make them forget? If all of a sudden you mess up or rush, the people at home or someone who loves wrestling is like, ‘Oh, I think they got [messed up],’ then you’re not doing your job right. There are so many factors that go into it and I feel the longer you’re doing it, the more nuances you try to find and fine-tune. Now, I feel like you have to be an extra good magician to make your stuff be extra special. I would hope people think that’s what I do because I like people getting lost in the performances, be it on the microphone or in the ring.”

