Cesaro Admits He Always Plays As Himself In WWE Video Games

Cesaro is set for a one-on-one match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37, and while he’s focused on coming out victorious in the ring, he recently joined The Coffee Podcast to discuss one particular element of his career outside the ring.

When discussing the topic of video games, Cesaro admitted that it was weird seeing himself in a game. He also discussed the process of doing motion capture for WWE games before he actually joined the company (via Fightful).

“It’s insane. I started wrestling because I just loved it and it was fun as a kid. I worked my way up and became a WWE superstar. The goal was never to be famous or anything like that or being in a video game one day. Then, I was in a video game and was like, ‘Holy crap, this is weird.’ Before I got to WWE, I did motion capture for WWE games, so I had to be other WWE superstars. Then, I did some motion capture as myself, for myself, and that was even weirder because when you play, it moves exactly like me. I actually caught myself on Twitter, looking at an entrance, and I was like, ‘I don’t remember this, where was it?’ and it was in a video game because it became so realistic. Anytime I get the chance to play the game, I always play as myself.”

Cesaro has been a part of the recurring cast on WWE’s UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, joining Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Adam Cole, and others.