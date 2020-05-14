Cezar Bononi To Give First Comments About WWE Release Tomorrow

Wrestlemaniacos revealed in a post on Instragram that recently released NXT wrestler Cezar Bononi will give his first statements since his WWE exit tomorrow.

The post, translated, reads: “THE MAN WILL TALK TO US! Next Friday we will have this monster (and now future daddy) of Brazilian wrestling talking to us about several subjects. Cezar Bononi is our guest for another Lives Wrestlemaníacos agenda. Make a note of it in your diary because besides being a must-see, there will be news in this conversation.”

In the comments of a post of his own, Bononi was asked if he will keep wrestling or go to Impact Wrestling. He replied that they should watch the livestream.