Chad Fortune On Being the First Guy to Beat Goldberg, Goldberg’s Rise & More

Chad Fortune has a spot in wrestling history as Goldberg’s actual first loss, and he discussed all things Goldberg in a new interview. Fortune, who beat Goldberg at the WCW Power Plant in a dark match before Goldberg debuted on WCW television, was named by the WWE Hall of Famer as his first loss in his autobiography. Fortune appeared on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling and discussed the match, Goldberg’s rise, and more; you can check out the highlights and audio below:

On being the first to beat Bill Goldberg: “Goldberg and I would work on a bunch of different things together in the (WCW) Power Plant. So we wrestled in a dark match and the booker was Arn Anderson. He said to me ‘Chad youre going over tonight’. Arn knew that we were pretty good friends at that time. We had a pretty decent match, he and I. I hit him with my finish, pinned him and we got the hell out of there. I didn’t think much of it until Bill said it in his book years later that I was his first loss.”

On Goldberg’s Streak: “No one would really know that Goldberg lost except Bill, Arn Anderson, and myself. One day about a year or so later, we were at Nitro, and they were trying to figure out his record for the Streak. So they are counting the guys, and I go up to them and say, ‘Well he didn’t beat me’, and we would have a good laugh about it. Bill is a great guy and he knows where he came from. He always remembered I beat him, even till this day, but its just something we laugh about. He keeps my friendship and while we haven’t spoken in a while, whenever we do speak we pick up right where we left off. He is a good friend.”

On Goldberg’s meteoric rise: “We all were getting a bit frustrated in WCW that we weren’t going to get a shot. Then Bill Goldberg came out of nowhere and was really getting over with the crowd. I think the office began to really take notice and the Hulk Hogan’s and the other guys in the locker room took notice too. He won everyone over by getting over, he basically forced WCW to push him. He had a great formula that was working. He literally came out of nowhere and really won over the crowd.”