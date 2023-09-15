Chad Gable Shares Advice Given to Him by Triple H

In a recent appearance on After The Bell, WWE’s Chad Gable offered some details about a discussion he shared with Paul “Triple H” Levesque after his defeat by Gunther (per Wrestling Inc). Gable explained that Levesque counseled him to choose his moments and work more precisely rather than pushing for a continuous display. you can find a few highlights from Gable and listen to the complete interview below.

On talking with Levesque after his match with Gunther: “I had the longest talk I think I may have ever had with Hunter [Paul “Triple H” Levesque] that night. And he just explained to me over and over that we found this character, this kind of underdog babyface, and that term gets thrown around a lot, but I feel like I’ve gone through enough changes in character and tried enough things that this is who I am.”

On changing his perspective and performance style: “Hunter talked to me about this as well. I had to shift my mindset. Working as a heel for so long got me in a certain mode … I’ve just learned to do less. To get sympathy, you just do less. People don’t want to see an underdog babyface hitting 10,000 pretty moves and hitting 10,000 fancy dives, and flips, and suplexes all the time. So you’ll notice, I think, over the last couple of months as I’ve transitioned into this, it’s just doing a lot less but doing it in very specific spots.”