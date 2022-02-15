Chad Gable On Alpha Academy’s Feud With RK-Bro, Trying To Change Fans’ Opinion Of Tag Team Wrestling In WWE

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Chad Gable discussed Alpha Academy’s storyline with RK-Bro, the state of tag team wrestling in WWE, and much more. You can read MVP’s comments below.

Chad Gable on Alpha Academy’s storyline with RK-Bro: “First of all, I think the craziest part about it is how things happen in WWE. Some things seem to happen out of nowhere and this, more than anything for us, happened out of nowhere. It just happened. We were doing singles matches with Randy and Riddle back and forth like we do sometimes here and never really had a proper tag match. I think they just saw the interaction and the perfect storm of these different characters. I think what’s working so well right now for this program is it’s four perfectly defined characters who the audience knows and who they’re looking at, they know who they’re listening to every time someone speaks. They’re all so distinct and all have their own personalities that just play together so perfectly as opposed to two guys in the same tag team that are the same mindset. I think when we see that on TV and the audience sees that, it’s so good to look at because it’s different.

On the state of tag team wrestling in WWE: “Maybe people have this idea in their heads that official tag teams need to be the same, and tag team wrestling at its highest form is like an art-form like no other. It’s just so beautiful and you can tell a completely different and unique story than you can in any singles match. I truly believe that, and I learned that in NXT and it was basically a college education in tag team wrestling. I got a degree in that from everybody that I learned from down there, the little intricacies you can apply and do in tag team wrestling that just aren’t possible in singles matches. That possibility is what makes it so beautiful. People are getting to see that now and see us interact with teams – we’ve got so many good teams on the roster. The Street Profits are incredible – not only personality-wise, but in the ring, they’re amazing. The chance to mix it up and show the audience on RAW that maybe we’re finally showing them that tag team wrestling can be the mainstay here and be the focal point for the long-term.”

