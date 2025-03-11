wrestling / News

Chad Gable Appears In American Made Lucha Mask, Attacks LWO On WWE Raw

March 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chad Gable WWE Raw 3-10-25 Image Credit: WWE

Chad Gable has gotten his lucha on, appearing in an American Made luchador mask to cost the LWO a match on WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee battle the New Day. The end of the match saw Gable appear in an American Made-themed lucha mask and attack Lee and Mysterio. Security pulled Gable away and the New Day picked up the win by pinning Mysterio:

