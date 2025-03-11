wrestling / News
Chad Gable Appears In American Made Lucha Mask, Attacks LWO On WWE Raw
March 10, 2025 | Posted by
Chad Gable has gotten his lucha on, appearing in an American Made luchador mask to cost the LWO a match on WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee battle the New Day. The end of the match saw Gable appear in an American Made-themed lucha mask and attack Lee and Mysterio. Security pulled Gable away and the New Day picked up the win by pinning Mysterio:
You've been waiting a long time for this luchador to arrive on #WWERaw and here he is!!! 😲😲😲 pic.twitter.com/x1DFAfOJQX
— WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2025
THE NEW DAY WIN!#WWERaw #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/DsBhZDhy3f
— About Wrestling (@xAboutWrestling) March 11, 2025
