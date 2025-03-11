Chad Gable Appears In American Made Lucha Mask, Attacks LWO On WWE Raw

Chad Gable has gotten his lucha on, appearing in an American Made luchador mask to cost the LWO a match on WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee battle the New Day. The end of the match saw Gable appear in an American Made-themed lucha mask and attack Lee and Mysterio. Security pulled Gable away and the New Day picked up the win by pinning Mysterio:

You've been waiting a long time for this luchador to arrive on #WWERaw and here he is!!! 😲😲😲 pic.twitter.com/x1DFAfOJQX — WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2025