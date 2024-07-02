Chad Gable Attacks Jey Uso, Scared Off By Wyatt Sicks On WWE Raw

Chad Gable had another close encounter with the Wyatt Sicks after attacking Jey Uso on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show opened with Uso in the ring for a promo, talking about how he would win the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match on Saturday. That brought down Gable, who traded barbs with Uso before attacking him.

Uso fought Gable off before the lights went out and the Wyatt Sicks’ fog appeared. Gable, who was laid out and bloodied in the groups’ debut a couple of weeks ago, leapt into the crowd and was chased off before Nikki Cross gave Michael Cole a box.