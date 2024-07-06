Chad Gable on How Chelsea Green Maximizes Her TV Time

– During a recent interview with Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, WWE Superstar Chad Gable praised the character work by Chelsea Green. Below are some highlights Fightful):

Chad Gable on Chelsea Green:,/b> “Chelsea Green, and I’ve told her this too, she blows my mind with the character work. She is someone who knows exactly what her role is and delivers to a degree that you shouldn’t be able to on a nightly basis. She takes something that shouldn’t be that good and makes it incredible.”

On getting her character across in short segments: “If you’re able to do that with a character. It’s not like she’s having these 10 or 12 minute TV matches. They are super short segments. It’s the sign of a professional when you get somebody that gets very little TV time and maximizes it to the ultimate degree. She’s doing that.”

Both Chad Gable and Chelsea Green will be competing at tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event in the respective men and women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches. Tonight’s show is being held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The show will be broadcast live on Peacock.