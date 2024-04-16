Chad Gable: ‘You Would Have Done the Same Thing’

– As noted, WWE Superstar Chad Gable went ballistic last night on Raw, turning on Sami Zayn after losing a match against Zayn for the Intercontinental Title. Following the incident, Gable commented on his actions via social media earlier today.

Chad Gable wrote, “Don’t kid yourselves. You would have done the same thing.'” Xavier Woods also seemed to comment on the betrayal on social media last night, writing, “I mean… I get it tho” You can view their comments below.

Don’t kid yourselves. You would have done the same thing. pic.twitter.com/0MJg2s1HjR — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) April 16, 2024