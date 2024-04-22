wrestling / News
Chad Gable Comments On Heel Turn, Teases ‘Becoming’ Someone New
April 22, 2024 | Posted by
Chad Gable turned heel by attacking Sami Zayn on WWE Raw, and he took to Twitter today to comment on his new dark side. Gable attacked Zayn after losing an Intercontinental Championship match to him on last week’s show and has said that Zayn “had it coming.”
On Monday, Gable posted to Twitter to write:
“I can tell you who I am.
But I can double the excitement by telling you who I am becoming.”
I can tell you who I am.
But I can double the excitement by telling you who I am becoming. pic.twitter.com/HHvvQFgwKw
— Chad Gable (@WWEGable) April 22, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Will Ospreay Addresses Comments on Triple H, Says He’s Done Talking About It
- 411 Wrestling Fact or Fiction: Did WrestleMania 40 Have The Right Ending?
- Drew McIntyre Confirms Injury, Reveals Why He Didn’t Just Leave at WrestleMania 40
- Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Liv Morgan Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos