Chad Gable Comments On Heel Turn, Teases ‘Becoming’ Someone New

April 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sami Zayn Chad Gable WWE Raw 4-15-24 Image Credit: WWE

Chad Gable turned heel by attacking Sami Zayn on WWE Raw, and he took to Twitter today to comment on his new dark side. Gable attacked Zayn after losing an Intercontinental Championship match to him on last week’s show and has said that Zayn “had it coming.”

On Monday, Gable posted to Twitter to write:

“I can tell you who I am.

But I can double the excitement by telling you who I am becoming.”

Chad Gable, Jeremy Thomas

