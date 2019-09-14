wrestling / News
Chad Gable Comments On Monday’s King of the Ring Final: ‘It’s All In My Hands’
In a post on Twitter, Chad Gable spoke about facing Baron Corbin on Monday’s episode of RAW in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament. Gable made it to the finals by defeating Shane McMahon (replacing Elias) in the semifinals on Smackdown, while Corbin won a triple threat against Samoa Joe and Ricochet.
He said: “All the judgement and jokes. All the waiting. Staying the course when it seemed pointless. Doing all the ugly gritty work when no one is there to watch. Everything comes to a head Monday night, and it’s all in my hands…just the way I like it.”
— Chad Gable (@WWEGable) September 14, 2019
