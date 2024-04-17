wrestling / News

Chad Gable on Sami Zayn: ‘You’ll Realize He Had It Coming’

April 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sami Zayn Chad Gable WWE Raw 4-15-24 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Chad Gable is unapologetic following his actions against Sami Zayn last Monday on Raw. Gable snapped, turning on Zayn after losing a match for Zayn’s Intercontinental Championship. Earlier today, Gable wrote on social media, “Look closely. Open your mind a little. You’ll realize he had it coming.” You can view his comments below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chad Gable, Sami Zayn, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading