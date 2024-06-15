– Speaking to Gorilla Position ahead of today’s WWE Clash at the Castle event, WWE Superstar Chad Gable addressed his WWE contract status, with reports that his contract was due to expire this month. Gable confirmed today that he re-upped with WWE. Below are some highlights on his contract status (via Fightful):

Gable on if he’s re-signed with WWE: “Yes, I have. What I’ll say, regarding Hunter [Triple H]. When he got started with us and took over. I think you saw my trajectory change almost immediately. Even when I was in a tag team with Otis, I started getting singles matches with some of our top guys. To me, a light bulb went off, ‘Things might be different now,’ and they have been ever since.”

On how Triple H has delivered on everything he told him: “He’s delivered on everything he’s ever told me. When I first came to him, and me and Otis were floundering and not doing much, he said what he was doing was trying to find consistent places on TV for everybody every week. Whether it was a little chunk of TV or a big one; everyone should be involved at some point. At the time, I was like, ‘I’ve heard all this before,’ and it gets to you, but I saw it was true, and it was delivered.”

On how Triple H has helped maximize Alpha Academy’s TV time: “Even if we only had a minute or two every week, we were getting it and we were involved in something and maximizing our minutes. The fact that he delivers on what he says, it has gone a long way with someone like me. Now, that’s paying off and I’m having the run of my life and I’m having a blast.”

Gable would not elaborate on how long his new contract period is.

Chad Gable will now be going on to face Sami Zayn later today at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland with a renewed WWE contract. he challenges Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Title at today’s premium live event, which is being held at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow. The show will be broadcast live on Peacock.