Chad Gable Didn’t Know His Daughter Would Be Ringside For GUNTHER Match

In an interview with After the Bell (via Fightful), Chad Gable claimed he didn’t know his family would be at ringside for the September 4 RAW, where he lost to GUNTHER. Gable was the last match GUNTHER needed to win in order to claim the record for the longest Intercontinental title reign. After the match was over, the camera cut to his daughter crying in the audience.

Gable said: “It just happened that my family was there. It wasn’t like I said, ‘let’s get you guys front row and make this a big deal.’ It was the last week before school, so I said, ‘let’s give them one last fun thing before the summer.’ I don’t request front row tickets, I just get comps. They happened to sit there and get placed there. [WWE] didn’t even know they were coming, they had no idea. When they found out about it, they said, ‘let’s take advantage of it’ and film me during the day, but none of it was privy to them earlier in the week. I wasn’t aware of where they were sitting until minutes before, my wife sent me a picture. I’ll post of my little dude up front because he’s wearing the singlet, and now he makes me get him a singlet every time I get one made. You can’t really, even if you wanted to, force some kind of emotion out of a kid. That stuff is real. My oldest daughter is by far the most emotional. They all have different personalities, but she’s the one the world saw crying that night. She knows the deal. I’ve spoken to her about what daddy does and how it works. She knows, but even that doesn’t matter. When you get there, and your kid is sitting in front of you, watching her dad get beat up, it’s going to draw it out of them when she’s emotional like that. My middle daughter, she couldn’t care less. She was looking down to see how many nachos she had left. The emotion from my oldest daughter, we don’t get often anymore. When it happens, naturally and organically, it means so much more. None of it was meant to be part of anything, that’s what made it organic.“