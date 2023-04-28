Chad Gable On Having a Different Feel At WrestleMania 39, Triple H Helping Him Earn Fans’ Respect

Chad Gable has had more opportunities to present himself in the Triple H era, and he recently talked about what that meant for him at WrestleMania. Gable and Otis were guests on Out of Character with Ryan Satin and Gable talked about how this year’s big PPV felt different to him. He also spoke about how Triple H has given him the chance to show different sides of himself.

You can check out the highlights below:

Gable on his mindset at WrestleMania: “I have kind of a little tradition, it’s nothing crazy every year. But like, when we get to the stadium for Mania I’ll go out, walk around, do a lap in the arena and just take everything in. And [it] kind of like blows you away, just the magnitude of the size of our sets and the setup, and how they do it. So you get this initial kind of being blown away by everything. But then when you have to come back out later and there’s 70, 80,000 people out there, it’s a different level of blown away, you know?

“But this year was unique for me, personally. I was just telling my mom and dad yesterday, they were here like for the first time. I walked out and I wasn’t like — I wasn’t blown away in that sense that I was in the past. I was more in the moment, and just feeling it than I ever have been. And I don’t know why that is, if it was a certain specific energy from this crowd here? But man, it felt good. It was like you could just feel everybody’s emotion and excitement. And it was all like pushed in this one little ball in this little area, and you got every bit of it. It was awesome, it felt really cool.”

On if the different feel was because of how Triple H has been presenting him: “I mean, that’s definitely a possibility now that you mention that. And I think the way that Hunter has used me over the past eight, nine months allowed me to show everybody what I can do technically. Also on the character side of things. And what that does I think, in the long term it earns the respect of our fans. Because they sniff that out. And it’s not just a thing where, ‘Oh yeah, he’s a good wrestler.’ No, he’s also entertaining us in the meantime. And it’s a guy that we start to get behind, even though he’s kind of a jerk sometimes.

“And I really got a sense of that after the suplex to Braun [Strowman] that you mentioned, It was like, I did this thing, and it got the initial ‘Oh my gosh’ from everybody. But then about 15 seconds later, it got like a nod of respect round of applause from everybody, which is like ‘thank you.’ It’s almost like a thank you to me. And to have that kind of acknowledgment and just a little respect from the audience now building, it feels really rewarding.”

