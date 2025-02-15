Chad Gable Discusses Offering Advice to Younger Wrestlers

– During a recent interview with The Jay Ferruggia Show, WWE Superstar Chad Gable discussed offering advice to younger wrestlers. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Chad Gable on being asked advice from younger talents: “Yes, especially with the guys I’m with now, the crew with American Made. They ask me a lot of questions, which is great. You can tell the difference when somebody is asking a question because they feel like they have to and that’s the thing to do, or if they want your genuine, honest, feedback. What’s really cool about this relationship I have with them is, they come to me with a question, I found myself becoming so much more thoughtful in my responses, as opposed to the past where, with anybody asking me something, ‘I’ll just tell them the answer they expect or want to hear.’”

On how this gives him perspective: “This has given me real perspective. These guys are younger than me, they’ve seen me do certain things, and now they’re trying to get to where I am, so I better give them my time of day because people did that for me back then. Don’t just give them a cliche political business answer that will send them on their way.”

On his conversations with them: “I’ve had a lot of thoughtful and long conversations with them. A flip switched in these last 12-18 months where there are more people on the roster coming up and asking questions. ‘When did I become the old guy?’ I feel it’s gratifying to know you made it through and you’re one of those guys they look to.”