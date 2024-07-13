– During a recent appearance on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, WWE Superstar Chad Gable discussed comparisons to Kurt Angle and getting to wrestle the WWE Hall of Famer in 2019. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chad Gable on being compared to Kurt Angle: “To me, I mean it’s the highest compliment in the world. I mean he could be considered, and is by some, to be one of the greatest, if not the greatest, especially a guy that crossed over, pro wrestler of all time. Athletically, character-wise, entertainment-wise, everything, he had it.”

On getting to wrestle Angle before he retired in 2019: “He was kind of picking and choosing his opponents and he picked me one night in Chicago, so we got to have a cool little 10-minute match on TV that ended up getting more time while we were out there than we expected. So, for me, it was like the greatest joy in life … that was like a ‘holy crap’ moment.”