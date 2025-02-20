– During a recent interview with The Jay Ferruggia Show, WWE Superstar Chad Gable discussed people in WWE challenging wrestlers with amateur wrestling background to playful “shoot” matches. Gable says that’s something he likes to avoid getting drawn into. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Chad Gable on if he’s ever been challenged to shoot fights: “It’s not so much that someone wants to do it with me, it’s more people that have no background in it that know there are a couple of guys that do have a background in it and they are trying to get guys going. That’s happened to me, where they try to get me in on it.”

On knowing well enough to avoid it: “I know what that turns into. I’ve seen it enough times. It’s not going to end good for anybody. I’m very satisfied with my career and I don’t feel like I have anything to prove in that sense to anybody. That goes down a little bit of a different path, but I’ve never succumbed to any of that and been like, ‘I have to prove myself.’ I’m good. I did it. I’ve seen people succumb to it and throw down with each other. It ends in fisticuffs. It’s going nowhere good.”