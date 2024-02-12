Chad Gable Looking To Finish His Story Of Winning The WWE Intercontinental Title

During a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast (Fightful), Chad Gable discussed his history with WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Gable was the person that Gunther beat to solidify his position as the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion ever last September.

“For those that didn’t see I went through a period through the late summer and early fall with with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. He’s on this insane run right now, a record-setting run with the title. I don’t think I ever got closure with [his feud with Gunther]. I feel like there was still some loose ends left there, that could still be tied up. So first and foremost, if I had it my way I’d like to finish that up. I’d like to finish that story,” he said. “I’d like to win that championship and really solidify myself as a singles guy, finally. I’ve kind of always had this stigma attached to me that I’m a tag team wrestler, and I think winning my first singles championship is my chance to break free from that for good. So, that would be my goal.”