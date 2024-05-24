Chad Gable Comments On Recent Heel Turn, Says He’s Just Being Himself

In an interview with TNT Sports, Chad Gable spoke about his recent heel turn and said that he’s being more like himself than he was in the past. Gable has been attacking Sami Zayn, as well as berating his own Alpha Academy teammates.

He said: ““Yeah. It’s certainly easier, I’ll tell you that much. Most people probably identify with the fact that it’s easier to get people to hate you than it is to like you. This version of it, believe it or not, is probably the closest to maybe my real personality than anything else I’ve done. Not to say that I’m like a jerk, but I’m a very hard-nosed, disciplined human being in real life. If you ask anyone close to me, they’d tell you the same. I don’t necessarily talk to them the way that I talk to the Alpha Academy right now. They also do know that when it comes down to the things that I take seriously like training and fitness, anything I apply that discipline to, they don’t interfere in that part of my life. Otherwise, those tendencies in me do come out and they might catch me a little crankier than I normally would be. It’s a very real part of my personality, which is cool. When I told Otis, when we’re doing some of this character work on TV that we’ve been doing lately, it’s so fun to me because there is zero stress or thinking involved. When I’m going through and working through some of these promos or interviews, I don’t think at all, it just comes out and I’m like, ‘Man, that feels good.’ I’m not even working now. I’m just being me. It feels like it’s resonated because people are seeing something where they’re like, ‘We’ve been waiting to see this’.”

