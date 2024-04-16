Chad Gable Loses Intercontinental Title Match on WWE Raw, Turns On Sami Zayn

Chad Gable has snapped, turning on Sami Zayn following an Intercontinental Title match loss on WWE Raw. Gable and Zayn competed in the main event of Monday’s show, with Zayn ultimately surviving a tough challenge from Gable. Zayn went to hold Gable’s hand up after the match but Gable shoved him, only for him to hold Zayn’s hand up.

Zayn left the ring to go celebrate with his family and Gable attacked, laying Zayn out and then going after his ankle with an ankle lock from the turnbuckle.

Gable has tried multiple times to capture the Intercontinental Championship including a match with Gunther on Raw last year.